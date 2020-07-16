Mike Tyson to square off against a shark to kick off “Shark Week”

Former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson will kick off Discovery Channel’s Shark Week by taking on a new opponent. He will square off underwater against a shark, in the name of research.

The special is billed as “Tyson Versus Jaws: Rumble on the Reef.”

A promo shows him lifting weights, breaking a surfboard, knocking down a shark cage, and trying to blow up an inflatable raft. There’s no word on exactly how Tyson and the shark will interact or what this face-off with entail.

The network says no sharks were injured in the making of the show. The special airs on the first day of Shark Week: Sunday, August 9, 2020.