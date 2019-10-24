Mike Recaps Hawaii Trip with WTAJ Viewers

Meteorologist Mike Doyle recaps his trip with WTAJ viewers to Hawaii. The viewers and Mike spent 10 days on three island of Hawaii.

The first island they stopped at was Oahu where they explored the famous beach of Waikiki in Honolulu, hiked up Diamond Head and Visited Pearl Harbor. The second Island they explored was Kauai where they got a tour of Kauai Coffee Plantation and the Waimea Canyon. The final island was Maui. The tour group had a chance to explore Maui’s Ocean Center, Maui Sugar Plantation and the beautiful Ka’anapali beach.

