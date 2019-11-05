Microsoft study tests 4-day work week and results may surprise you

Microsoft introduced a trial run of a 4-day work week for one month at its campus in Japan over the summer. For the month of August, employees worked just 4 days a week and were urged to cut down on time spent on emails and in meetings.



While the time spent at work went down, surprisingly, productivity went up. Employee productivity went up almost 40 percent. Additionally, more than 90 percent of Microsoft’s 2000-plus employees said they were impacted by the new measures.



Microsoft also saved on other resources, like electricity. The tech giant plans to conduct another experiment later this year.