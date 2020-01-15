Miami Zoo names baby koala “Hope” in wake of Australia’s devastating fires

The Miami Zoo is naming a baby koala born at the zoo last year to honor Australia.

They will call the baby “Hope,” as a symbol for a better future for the country devastated by the bush fires. Hope was born in May, but only came completely out of its mother’s pouch recently.



The Miami zoo is also donating money to efforts to save animals affected by the wildfires. According to a post on the zoo’s official Instagram page, it will donate $10,000 to the Zoos Victoria Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund.