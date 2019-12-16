Miami-Dade County Mayor Pardons Pigs in Christmas tradition

In the spirit of the Presidential pardoning of a turkey during Thanksgiving-time, South Floridians have started their own Christmas tradition: pardoning pigs from being roasted for their Christmas feasts.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez hosted the “Second Annual Pig Pardoning Ceremony.”

He pardoned two lucky pigs: Petra and Peppa. The pigs were rescued from a local slaughterhouse by the Aguacate Sanctuary of Love, a vegan cafe and animal sanctuary.



At the sanctuary, Peppa and Petra will have ample space to run free. They will live happily ever after with other rescued pigs, cows, roosters and chickens.