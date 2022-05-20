CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Melanie Henry, is a car enthusiast who has used her pastime to give back to her community through her car shows, her platform as Ms. Motorama, and more.

Over the past 10-years, Henry estimates that she has helped raise over $100,000 for local charities in the community.

“Starting in 2012 I held my first car show. That turned from having one car show a year to now eight car shows a year. I’ve held 30 car shows raising a total of 125,000 dollars,” says Henry.

Charities such as the Children’s Miracle Network, Easter for Eli, and Jameson’s Wish have benefited from Mel’s shows.

Henry is not only the founder of Mel’s Car Shows, but she is also the winner of Ms. Motorama 2022, and WTAJ’s Remarkable Woman of the Year for the work she has done right here in the 814.

Ms. Motorama is crowned every year on the Speed Show Stage at Motorama in Harrisburg, Pa. Contestants participate in 3 rounds of competition, interviews, sportswear, and swimwear, as well as participate in several charity functions throughout the weekend. Henry competed just two years prior to winning the coveted crown!

If you’d like Ms. Motorama to appear at your next community event, just reach out to Melanie via the Ms. Motorama Facebook page!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Melanie to hear more about her accomplishments, including how she felt to be the winner of WTAJ’s Remarkable Woman of the Year.

Mel’s Car Shows kicks off its 2022 season Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Huntingdon County BBQ Bonanza. Check out more car show dates below: