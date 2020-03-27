Meghan Markle narrates new Disney nature film

Meghan Markle’s latest Disney+ project is all about nature.

Markle narrated “Elephant,” a story following an elephant mother and her son as they journey through the Kalahari Desert.

The former Duchess of Sussex did the voice work last fall before she and her husband, Prince Harry, announced they would become financially independent and step back as senior members of the royal family.

Markle’s spokesperson says the filmmakers approached the former actress about the project because of her passion for elephant preservation.

The film will benefit “Elephants Without Borders,” an organization Markle has previously supported.

“Elephant” will debut on Disney+ on April 3, 2020 along with other Disney nature films.