1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Lakemont Church of God Sunset West of Pleasant Gap

Meghan Markle narrates new Disney nature film

Studio 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meghan Markle’s latest Disney+ project is all about nature.

Markle narrated “Elephant,” a story following an elephant mother and her son as they journey through the Kalahari Desert.

The former Duchess of Sussex did the voice work last fall before she and her husband, Prince Harry, announced they would become financially independent and step back as senior members of the royal family.

Markle’s spokesperson says the filmmakers approached the former actress about the project because of her passion for elephant preservation.

The film will benefit “Elephants Without Borders,” an organization Markle has previously supported.

“Elephant” will debut on Disney+ on April 3, 2020 along with other Disney nature films.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



Don't Miss