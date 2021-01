HOLLIDAYSBURG, Blair County, Pa. (WTAJ) — Teko is an energetic pup looking for his forever home!

He’s been at Mending Hearts since April of 2020 and is looking for a family that can take him out to run around! He can sit and shake and even high five! As for kids, older children are preferred!

Want to meet Teko? Give LuAnne a call at 814-418-3078!