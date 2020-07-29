Meet Sydney! Busch Gardens welcomes rare baby echidna

Meet Sydney! She’s a puggle who recently joined the family at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

She’s a baby echidna, also known as a spiny anteater, which is an Australian mammal. Echidnas are known as “puggles” when they are babies.

The pictures show Sydney was about as big as a jelly bean when she hatched from her egg. Echidnas are monotremes — egg-laying mammals. There are only two known species of egg-laying mammals on the planet: the duck-billed platypus and the echidna.

Sydney is now seven months old, has hollow spikes, and weighs just two pounds.