Meet Sydney! Busch Gardens welcomes rare baby echidna

Studio 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meet Sydney! She’s a puggle who recently joined the family at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

She’s a baby echidna, also known as a spiny anteater, which is an Australian mammal. Echidnas are known as “puggles” when they are babies.

The pictures show Sydney was about as big as a jelly bean when she hatched from her egg. Echidnas are monotremes — egg-laying mammals. There are only two known species of egg-laying mammals on the planet: the duck-billed platypus and the echidna.

Sydney is now seven months old, has hollow spikes, and weighs just two pounds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



Don't Miss