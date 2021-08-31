Meet Roxie at the Huntingdon County Humane Society

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Roxie is a 4-month-old lab/hound mix at the Huntingdon County Humane Society. She has a sister named Lexi with similar coloring and disposition. The two would be best fit for a home with active members, since they love to play! Set up an appointment to meet any of the adoptable pets at HCHS today!

If you’re interested in attending the Homeward Bound Bark & Wine event call 814-643-7387. The event is Saturday September 11, 2021 at 5:30PM at Greenlands Lodge in Alexandria, Pa and benefits the Huntingdon County Humane Society.