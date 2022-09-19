ALTOONA, Pa. — Located in the mountains of the 814, is Shaggy Mountain Farms Petting Zoo. Jason, Allison, and Silja Shiring stopped by to tell us all about their Shetland Sheep, Oatmeal and Raisin.

Shaggy Mountain Farm Petting Zoo is a traveling zoo that gives people an opportunity to learn about farm animals in a casual setting. Husband and Wife, Jason and Allison try to keep it educational for people. The family travels all around with their animals, giving people an opportunity to meet them face to face.

The petting zoo brings sheep, goats, chickens, ducks, and a rabbit to their events whether that be a private event like a birthday party, or a community festival.

Contact for Shaggy Mountain Farm Petting Zoo