ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Are you looking to add a furry friend to your household? If you’re a cat lover – maybe Myrtle is the perfect kitty for you! She is currently available for adoption at the Central PA Humane Society.

Outreach Director for the shelter, Becky Felton says Myrtle is a little over 1 years old, and recently had a litter of kittens – 7 to be exact! Myrtle is done nursing her babies and is ready to find her forever family. Her kittens are available for adoption too!

Recently the shelter experienced a fire in the back portion of their property burning down two sheds. Thankfully no animals or staff were harmed in the fire, but the sheds housed equipment and cages for the shelter that will need to be replaced. If you would like to financially contribute to the rebuild for the shelter click here. Fire crews are still investigating the details of the fire.

Caring for the animals at the shelter is a big expense, which is why they host several fundraisers a year for people to have opportunities to step in and help.

“It’s more than just bags of dog and cat food,” says Felton, commenting on the other responsibilities the shelter has when taking care of the animals. Becky says just keeping their facility cool in the summer and warm in the winter is a huge financial cost.

The Bikers 4 Barkers event is one of the shelter’s largest summer events. It’s back this year after a break from COVID and will take place on Saturday July 16 at the Roundhouse Harley-Davidson in Duncansville. Kickstands go up at 11am, and the bands begin playing at 2pm.

The annual Fur Ball event is happening on Saturday August 6 at the Bavarian Club in Altoona. This is an event where people can dress up and come out to socialize and dance.

“Events and fundraisers like these is what keeps our shelter going,” says Felton.

The Central PA Humane Society is located at 1837 E Pleasant Valley Blvd in Altoona. For more information on adopting or fostering an animal call the shelter at (814) 942-5402 or visit their website here.