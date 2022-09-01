ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Lucille, Altoona Fire Department’s Arson Dog. K-9 Lucy is a black Labrador Retriever who is trained to sniff for ignitable fluids. Her handler, Justin Smithmyer is a Fire Inspector with the City of Altoona Fire Department. Together as a team, Justin and Lucy can determine if ignitable liquids were used on the scene of a fire. The team trained together by Maine Specialty Dogs and certified by the Maine State Police under the guidelines of the Mine Criminal Justice Academy.

K-9 Lucy has been conditioned to work as a reward to eat. She makes the correlation, so she understands when it’s time to go into work mode.

Justin and K-9 Lucy did a demonstration to show us how Lucy works on the scene of a fire. Justin had three different cans, and one of them was filled with a cotton ball soaked in gasoline. K-9 Lucille was able to determine which can was filled with the gas, and laid down beside the can to indicate that, that was the one! Impressive work, Lucy.

Justin explained, how powerful a dog’s smell receptors are compared to us humans. That’s why Lucy can help Justine determine the potential start to a fire in the matter of minutes, compared to if he were alone on the job which could take hours.

K-9 Lucy has a message to kids and the public about the dangers of playing with matches and lighter: Don’t do it! And she wants to remind adults that children should be supervised around fire at all times.

To learn more about K-9 Lucy and her line of work, or to book a meet-and-greet, give the Altoona Fire Department a call at (814) 949-2230.