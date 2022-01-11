SAINT MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Kori and Panda from the Elk County Humane Society! The shelter has many dogs and cats that are looking for their forever homes.

The Elk County Humane Society is an animal shelter dedicated to improving the lives of homeless pets. The shelter’s goal is to find the perfect forever home for every animal in our care.

Kori is a 2-year-old, American Terrier/Boxer mix. She came to the shelter through an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina that reached out for help.

“We have a program where we go down south to rescue dogs that are about to be euthanized,” says June Glass, Fundraising Chair for the shelter. “So far we’ve been able to save about 194 dogs. It’s something that I can really say that I’m proud of.”

“This sweetheart is a love bug to an extreme. She loves nothing more than to lay on her belly and let you cuddle her all day long. In fact, the closer she can get to you the better, which often leads to Kori climbing right onto your lap or jumping up for a hug,” says Erin Keir, operations manager for the shelter.

The shelter has many cats on hand too. To check out all of the adoptable pets that are available at the Elk County Humane Society, check out their Pet Finder.

Panda is a black and white cat who loves to cuddle. Puddle was rescued from a drainage pipe and had a pretty bad respitory infection when the shelter found her. With some love and care provided by the staff at the shelter, Panda is now ready to find a family to love her.

The Elk County Humane Society is located at 1029 East Eschbach Road in Saint Marys. Give the shelter a call at (814) 834-3247 or visit their Facebook or website for details on adoptions and donations.