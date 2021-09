Huntingdon County (WTAJ) — Lisa Boland from the Huntingdon County Humane Society introduces us to John the Fisherman! He’s a 4-month-old cat who was found along the roadside by a fisherman who was passing through the area, and found this sweet boy in need.

John is a playful cat who also loves to watch Studio 814 and cuddle. He’s looking for a fur-ever home. Could it be yours?