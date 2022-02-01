Meet Jake Schwartz, professional magician and Penn State alum

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — At some point in our lives – we’ve all been amazed by a magic trick. Magic is an art that can’t really be explained – because it defies logic, and what we know is real.

“When you see a good magic trick when something vanishes in front of your face you’re not thinking to yourself ‘oh my God, I gotta go pay my taxes, I gotta get the kids I gotta do this and that and clean the dishes’ and whatever it is you’re truly for once in the moment and that’s so rare especially today when we have computers in our pockets whose sole job is to take us out of the moment magic brings people into the moment like no other art form,” says Jake Schwartz.

Jake Schwartz is a professional magician who recently graduated from Penn State — he’s now performing on television shows, events and in venues around the world. But his passion for magic didn’t start here. “Believe it or not, I’ve been doing magic since I was two years old – I started because I was a super picky eater and so my parents played this game with me where I would make my food disappear,” says Schwartz. “I’m just a big kid and I’m so lucky to be able to do what I love.”

Even as a little kid, Jake knew that magic would be the key to help him reach his goals. “I always say I love magic, more than anything else in the world I would do it in a cardboard box but of course you prefer the big theaters but I would do it in a cardboard box I just love doing magic for people,” Schwartz.

Jake says that magic has helped him in just about every aspect of his life…and it’s taught him some valuable skills. “The willingness to look back at things I’ve done and say OK what can I do better? And constantly looking for those things and that’s something that people can take and should apply to their lives whether they’re a magician or an accountant or anything else that willingness to constantly get better and reach your full potential is a drive that keeps me going it’s what got me this far and its what will get me even further as I continue on in my career,” says Schwartz.

And while magic isn’t a traditional career, it’s one that Jake knew he had to pursue. “And a lot of people said well how are you gonna pay this Bill how are you gonna do this how are you gonna do that and that journey of partially proving those people wrong but more so proving myself right proving my own potential to myself is something that’s really important to me,” says Schwartz.

Jake dreams of one day hosting his own magic show on television – but most of all he just wants to keep performing for people.