Meet Eden & Eeyore at the Huntingdon County Humane Society

Lisa Boland from the Huntingdon County Humane Society introduces us to Eden & Eeyore — two cute kittens looking for their fur-ever home.

If perhaps you’re not looking to adopt, but you still want to help an animal in need, fostering a pet can be a life-changing experience for everyone involved. When fostering a pet, you not only help a homeless animal feel loved and part of the family, but you are saving more than one life: the one you care for and the one who fills the open space at the shelter. Right now, the Huntingdon County Humane Society has over 150 kittens on their waiting list.