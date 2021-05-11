Meet Ebony at the Central PA Humane Society!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner talks to Heather Snyder from the Central PA Humane Society. She introduces us to Ebony, a 2-year-old black cat, who is looking for a fur-ever home.

Currently, the shelter has over 160 cats in its care — 75 cats on site, 8 housed at the cat cafe, 5 in foster to adopt homes, and 80 kittens/mom cats stretched between 18 fosters.

Foster parents are a very important part of the Central PA Humane Society’s mission. If you’d like to foster a pet — you can fill out an application at centralpahumane.org/foster.

