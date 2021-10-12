Meet Cuddles from the Central PA Humane Society!

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —If you’re looking for the next pet for your family, consider adopting Cuddles! Cuddles is currently at the Central PA Humane Society. She is an 11-year-old domestic short hair cat who was found as a stray. Cuddles lives up to her name and is looking for her next home. She would be best in a home with kids and would be good with small and calm dogs.

All month long the Central PA Humane Society is partnering with Stuckey Subaru’s Subaru Loves Pets. For all of October the dealership is returning the love that pets give to us. Stuckey Subaru will donate money back to the Central PA Humane Society for every pet that gets adopted.

Coming up on Saturday November 27th from 7:00-10:00 p.m. is the shelter’s newest fundraiser, Caturday Night Live. The event will be held at the U.S. Hotel Tavern. This is a 21+ event and tickets are $30. There are many big names in comedy coming to put on a heck of a show!

Bob Dibuono is headlining the event. You may remember him from Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Coachella 2019.

Abbi Crutchfield will also be performing. She has been featured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, and Comedy Central.

Luke Thayer will be performing as well. Luke’s has been on Gotham Comedy Live, FOX, TruTV, and is regularly heard on SiriusXM Radio!

If you’re interested in visiting or adopting Cuddles or any other animal at the Central PA Humane Society call (814) 942-5402.