ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Buc from the Central PA Humane Society. Buc is a yellow lab who is looking for his forever home.

Check out the Central PA Humane Society’s Summer fundraiser on July 16th at the Roundhouse Rally. Kickstands go up at 11 a.m. and the Battle of the Bands begin at 2 p.m.

1837 E Pleasant Valley Blvd Altoona, PA 16602. You can reach out to the Central PA Humane Society by calling at (814) 942-5402 or visit their website here.