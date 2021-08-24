Meet Blaise Ryndes, the bubble master who’s performing at the Mishler Theater

ALTOONA, Pa. — If you’re a person that would enjoy a show with a fusion of art, science, and magic, then Spheres Bubble show might be the perfect one for you.

Blaise Ryndes, a bubble master has been traveling across America this summer putting on shows and performances to crowds of all ages. Blaise performs all kinds of tricks ranging from big to small. The theme of his tour is Expand the Universe. The show is known for having high energy, EDM music and lots of bubbles!

Blaise has been working on his craft since he was 9 years old. He is originally from Tampa, along with his dad who works by his side as his manager.

Spheres Bubble show is coming to the Mishler Theater on August 28th and 29th. To get visits you can visit the Mishler’s website.