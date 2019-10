Robyn Graboski form Centre Wildlife Care joined Studio 814 to show us Betsy, The Big Brown Bat.

Robyn tell us that most of the time a bat gets into your house, it’s a juvenile. It’s best to call a professional like Centre Wildlife Care to handle any wildlife you encounter to remain safe.

We learned that bats are important for our ecosystem because they eat all those pesky night-time insects.

You can contact Centre Wildlife Care at 814-692-0004.