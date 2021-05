Bailey is a 3-year-old redbone coonhound mix looking for her fur-ever home! Could it be yours? She’s energetic, affectionate, and treat-oriented. Once Bailey warms up to you, she will be your best friend for life.

You can set up a meet-and-greet with her by calling LuAnne Hilling at 814-418-3978 or sending a message to the Mending Hearts Animal Rescue’s Facebook page.