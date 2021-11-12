Meet Annie at the Bedford County Humane Society

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Annie, the 10-year-old chocolate lab pup from the Bedford County Humane Society. Haley Feaster, a shelter volunteer brought Annie along to share her story in the hopes that she could one day get adopted.

“Her story is a little sad, she was dumped on someone’s driveway on a dog bed with a pile of dog food,” says Feaster. “She’s got some skin issues that we’re working on, she has multiple breaks in her front leg and as soon as we get her healthy enough that will be amputated.”

The Bedford County Humane Society is located at 182 Bohn Road in Bedford. You can visit their website or give them a call at (814) 623-8968 for details on how to volunteer, donate, or adopt.