Meatless “meat” may not be a healthier option

Meatless “meat” may not be as healthy for you as you think. It’s made from vegetable proteins, but to give it the same taste and texture of meat some varieties are ultra-processed which make them high in saturated fat and sodium.



Romi Londre, a Registered Dietitian at the Mayo Clinic says, “It’s important to help people make good, informed choices, and just to keep in mind that just because something has a health halo effect doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a healthy food. “



Londre says traditional black bean or soy burgers are healthier options than the fast food “beyond meat” options.