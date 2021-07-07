Meal prep company ‘Simple Nutrition Meals’ hopes to inspire healthy lifestyles in the 814

Simple Nutrition Meals is a Johnstown, PA based meal prep company that provides healthy, convenient meals for busy people on the go! Company founder and strength sport athlete, Katie Gutwald stopped by the Studio 814 Kitchen to show off some of her yummy meals and snacks.

Katie hopes thats Simple Nutrition Meals will help others “fall in love with living a healthy lifestyle and reaching their goals through convenient, healthy and nutritious meals.”

There are over six convenient locations across the 814 to pick up your meals. You choose how many, what kind, and what works for your lifestyle!