“McMillions” series goes inside criminal scheme involving McDonald’s Monopoly

A new HBO docu-series is hoping to shed some light on a scheme to rig the McDonald’s monopoly game.

“McMillions” is a six-part series that’s produced by Mark Wahlberg’s company. It focuses on the 2001 criminal scheme to defraud McDonald’s of some $13-million.



You may have played McDonald’s popular monopoly game. The restaurant gives free game pieces on food items and consumers can sometimes win prizes including money.



Back in 2001– the FBI arrested eight people. One of them was a former cop who they said worked with the company printing the game pieces. They say he distributed the winning pieces and took in most of the prizes.

“McMillions” is a cautionary tale about get-rich-quick offers.