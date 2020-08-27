McDonald’s McNuggets are going SPICY!!

(WTAJ/CNN) — McDonald’s is introducing two new menu items for a limited time. Spicy Chicken McNuggets and the Chips Ahoy! McFlurry.

The spicy McNuggets are the first new McNuggets flavor since they first hit the menu in 1983. The spicy version has a breaded tempura coating of cayenne and chili peppers. They come with McDonald’s first new dipping sauce in three years, the mighty hot sauce. The sauce includes a blend of crushed red pepper, spicy chilies, and garlic.

The Chips Ahoy! McFlurry includes vanilla soft-serve ice cream, Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces, and caramel topping. The new items hit the menu in U.S. stores on September 16.