McDonald’s is giving free meals to frontline workers!

If you’re a first responder or health care worker you can eat free at McDonald’s starting Wednesday April 22, 2020.

It’s giving “Thank You Meals” to those on the frontlines of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics can get a free meal each day for the next two weeks, anytime of day at the drive thru or carry out.

You just have to show a work badge or ID or be in uniform.

The company said in a news release the meals will be served in a happy meal box “in hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food.”

The promotion ends May 5, 2020.