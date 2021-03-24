Matzoh Ball Soup, Easter takeout, & more with the Casino at Lakemont Park

Chef Doug Simon from the Casino at Lakemont Park stops by the 814 Kitchen to show us how to make Matzoh Ball Soup! He also showcases a porchetta sandwich that will be a new menu item at the C2 Trolley House at Lakemont Park reopening May 2021.

If you’re looking for someone else to do the cooking this holiday, the Casino at Lakemont Park is offering hot Easter take out meals including prime rib, glazed ham, and more. If interested, call the Casino at 814-944-6775 or email mderose@casinoatlakemont.com to place your order.

As a catering chef for weddings and special events, Chef Doug Simon is a supporter of “Let PA Marry Us” — a group committed to reopening the wedding and event industry in Pennsylvania to get couples married and bring people back to work safely.

Would you like to try making these 814 Eats at home? Recipes below:

Matzoh Balls for Soup

Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 20-25 minutes Yields: 7 balls

Ingredients:

3 each Eggs, Separated. Discard one yolk

1 T. Parsley, chopped

¾ – 1 cup Matzoh Meal

Salt Water

Oil

Equipment:

2 each small to medium mixing bowls

2 each wire whisks

1 each rubber spatula

1 each wide-mouth pot

Preparation:

1) Separate the egg whites from the yolks, keeping all three whites but only two yolks.

2) Add the parsley to the egg yolks and whisk to combine, about 20-30 seconds

3) Whisk the egg whites to a stiff peak

4) Portion about 1/3 of the whites into the yolks and, using a rubber spatula, gently fold to combine.

5) Gently fold this mixture back into the bowl of whipped whites.

6) Add matzoh meal to the whipped mixture about ¼ cup at a time, gently folding the mixture each time to incorporate the meal while maintaining the fluff of the whites. (Chef’s note: The more meal you add to the eggs, the firmer the matzo ball will be.)

7) Using a soup spoon, gently portion the mix into 7 balls.

8) Lightly oil your hands and roll each ball with a minimum amount of pressure.

9) Drop matzoh balls into boiling salted water and cover for 20 – 25 minutes

Service:

Matzoh Balls are served with strong chicken broth which can include shredded chicken, diced celery and carrots. I often add some dill to the broth as well for extra flavor.

Porchetta Recipe