Mattress Mogul loses $13M in World Series Bet…but says he’d do it again

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale lost $13 million after placing a bet on the Astros during the World Series, and he says he would do it all again.



The Houston Astros lost 6 – 2 to the Washington Nationals Wednesday night.



“Mattress Mack” placed several bets on the Astros throughout several states during their playoff run. He says he’s not a big gambler — the bets were an insurance policy to cover promotions on his furniture.



“Mattress Mack” promised to give customers who spent more than $3,000 on certain mattress purchases a full refund if the Astros won the World Series. This isn’t the first time he’s ran the promotion. In 2017 he refunded $10 million when his Astros won it all.