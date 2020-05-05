Mattel releases Star Wars inspired Barbies!



Mattel released four new dolls inspired by Star Wars.

First up is the “Rey” Barbie offering a more fashion-forward and less combat-ready look than Daisy Ridley’s heroine character embodied in the most recent trilogy.

Then, there’s the Chewbacca-inspired Barbie who sports a style appropriately reliant on heaps of faux-fur.

C-3PO Barbie is emblazoned in gold to achieve a 70s fabulous look, complete with glittering glasses and untamed hair.

Lastly, Barbie’s visit to the dark side takes cues from the classic storm trooper uniform, replacing body armor with a tapered dress and that bulky helmet with a trendy bob hairdo.