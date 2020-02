The menu at the Masters Champions Dinner is no longer a secret. Tiger Woods spilled the beans well, actually the steak and chicken fajitas.

That, along with sushi and sashimi will be served at at his Champions Dinner at Augusta in April.

The menu is usually kept under wraps until right before play gets underway. Woods says the meal reminds him of what he ate during his childhood and he says milkshakes are currently under debate.

The 2020 Masters begins on April 9, 2020.