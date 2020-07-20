Mask mandate in effect starting today

Don’t forget your mask if you plan on shopping at some of the nation’s biggest stores — Walmart, Sam’s Club, CVS and Walgreens.

Executives at Walmart and Sam’s Club say they are enforcing a mask mandate following guidance from health officials. To help control the spread of Coronavirus, the CDC recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around individuals outside of their household.

Other retailers have also announced upcoming mask mandates, including Target, Home Depot and Lowe’s.