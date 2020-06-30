Mary J. Blige is doing ‘Just Fine’ and making wine

Mary J. Blige is getting into the wine business. The Grammy award-winning singer just launched her wine collection called “Sun Goddess.” It’s a limited-edition collection in collaboration with The Fantinel Winery in Italy.

The 49-year-old says “Sun Goddess” was actually a nickname her sister gave her because she loves being outdoors and soaking up the sun.

You’ve got two wines to choose from: A rosé and a sauvignon blanc. They’re about 20 bucks for a bottle, and hitting a store near you come August.