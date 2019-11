A copy of Marvel Comics Number One sold at auction for more than a million dollars.

The comic dates back to 1939 and is considered to be the work that got the Marvel Comics Superhero Universe started. It sold for over $1.2 million. It’s a record-setting amount and makes it the most valuable Marvel Comic ever sold at public auction.



The comic was originally purchased off the rack by a Pennsylvania mailman who collected first issues of comics and magazines.