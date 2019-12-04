This ‘Giving Tuesday’ Martin’s Markets donated a check for $5,000 to the Mountain Lion BackPack Program. The program helps feed underprivileged children in Blair county.
In fact, the program feeds an average of 1,000 Altoona area elementary school children every week. The Mountain Lion BackPack Program is part of the National Feeding America Network Backpack Program.
Martin’s donates $5K to help hungry kids in Blair County
