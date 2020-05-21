“Married at First Sight” couple welcomes second baby!

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner from the Lifetime show “Married at First Sight” welcomed their second child.

Mom, dad, 2-year-old Gracie and baby Hendrix graced the cover of People. You can grab your own copy of the issue Friday May 22, 2020.

For those who don’t know, the series features three couples paired up by relationship experts.

The paired couples get married without ever meeting, spend their wedding night in a hotel, head off to their honeymoon, and then live together as a married couple for eight weeks. After that time, they choose to stay married or get divorced.