Marie Osmond plans to leave her millions to charity and not her children

Marie Osmond says she’s not leaving any of her millions to her seven children. The 60-year-old performer made the announcement on “The Talk.”

She explained that leaving her kids a fortune would be a great disservice to them.

Her children range in age from 17 to 36. Marie Osmond wants them to make their own money.

Her will directs that millions will go to charity instead. Osmond said her decision comes from personal experience. Her family fought over a mirror and a table when her aunt and uncle passed away. She wants to make sure that never happens.