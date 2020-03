Anthony Mason joined Maren Morris at the Houston Rodeo just a few days ago.

The 29-year-old headliner is nine months pregnant.

It’s the Grammy-winning country singer’s last performance before having her baby and then hitting the road again in June. She said her baby was kicking and knew her adrenaline was “on full blast.”

In February her hit “The Bones” became the first song by a solo woman to top the country airplay since Taylor Swift’s “You Belong with Me” in 2009.