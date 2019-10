An 800-pound manatee named Bingley was released back into the ocean in Orlando last week.

Bingley was found injured by Florida Wildlife Commission in May this year, and treated at Seaworld’s Marine Animal Rescue for months. He was hit by a watercraft or a boat that caused one of his lungs to tear.



Seaworld officials say they have rescued 36,000 sea animals with the goal of returning them back into the wild after rehabilitation.