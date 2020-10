Artist Michael Allison, owner of StudioEFX, shows us the different stages in his pumpkin bas relief carving throughout Studio 814's one hour show.

If you'd like to see any of his work in person, check out the annual pumpkin party at Mister Ed's Elephant Museum in Orrtanna, PA on Saturday October 17, 2020 and the "Oh So Artsy" Halloween Party at the Bottle Works Arts Center in Johnstown, PA on October 24, 2020.