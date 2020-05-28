Man breaks into bank to heat up Hot Pocket

Authorities in California say a man broke into a bank to use a microwave to heat up his Hot Pocket.



Police were called to a Wells Fargo Bank in San Diego Wednesday May 27, 2020. When they arrived, they found a broken window near the bank’s drive-thru. They say the alarm company reported surveillance cameras captured a man inside a break room and using the microwave.

Officers arrested the man and that’s when he admitted why he was there.

The man was arrested on suspicion of breaking into the bank. Authorities have not released his name or any other details.