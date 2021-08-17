Making Strides Against Breast Cancer kickoff event at Lakemont Park

Blair County, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rabbi Audrey Korotkin from Temple Beth Israel in Altoona is ready to lead the way with other women from Central PA in the fight against breast cancer. Join Making Strides of Central PA in their kickoff event Thursday August 19, 2021 at Lakemont Park from 4PM-6PM. You can learn about the Making Strides Walk this fall, how to register as an individual or a team, and how you can make a difference in someone’s life.

According to the American Cancer Society, “approximately 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetime and 1 in 39 women will die from breast cancer.”

Now a 22-year cancer survivor, Rabbi Korotkin knows how important support is for women, partners, and families batting this terrible disease. She shares what her very first walk was like: “I was still bald after my chemo treatments and I was still undergoing daily radiation.” Years later, she continues to walk, raise money, and make strides in the fight against the most common cancer diagnosed among U.S. women.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer live walk is Sunday, October 10, 2021 at PNG field. WTAJ is a proud sponsor of the event.