Did you know that essential oils are derived from plants and can help you alleviate stress, anxiety, and more? Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar make their own perfume with essential oils with the help of Carol Scarbro who is certified in both Aromatherapy and Aromatouch. Scarbro has over 30-years of education.

Scarbro is also a member of The Allegheny Essential Oils Club, a group that is “designed for people who are interested in essential oils as a way to promote positivity and community.

They hope the essential oils will “help people learn more about natural health solutions and options.”

If you’re interested in reaching out to Carol Scarbro, the “Onedrop oil lady Essential Oils Consultant,” give her a call at 814-327-1066 or head over to the Hollidaysburg Library on Wednesday nights at 6:30 PM to meet with the Allegheny Essential Oils Club.