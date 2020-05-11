Making history! Winner of Gerber’s photo search contest is first adopted child to win

Meet the newest Gerber baby! Magnolia Earl from California beat out 327,000 contestants in Gerber’s 10th annual photo search.

She’s also making history as the first adopted child to ever win the contest.

Her mom Courtney says winning the photo search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia’s story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made.

Magnolia will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year. She and her family were rewarded a $25,000 cash prize, $1,000 in Gerber Childrenswear, $1,000 from Walmart and phones with a year of free unlimited service from Verizon.