Magician David Blaine wants to lift your spirits during the pandemic by attempting his first major live event in more than a decade.

Blaine announced Friday that he will attempt to float over the Hudson River from New Jersey to New York City while holding onto a bunch of helium balloons. He’s calling the special “Ascension.”

Blaine tweeted a promo photo and wrote that the stunt has been ten years in the making. It’s set for August 31, 2020, and will air exclusively on his YouTube channel.