Magic Johnson funding federal loans for businesses hard hit by pandemic

An NBA Hall of Famer is making some valuable “assists.”



Magic Johnson announced that his life insurance company “EquiTrust”‘ — is funding $100 million dollars in federal loans for business owners hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic. EquiTrust is partnering with MBE Capital Partners to distribute the loans through the government’s paycheck protection program.

The company says it is aiming toward minority and women business owners who they say have had difficulty accessing the loans offered as part of the government’s stimulus package.