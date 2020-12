Studio 814's Rebecca Petner talks to Lisa Boland from the Huntingdon County Humane Society about two tabby cats looking for "fur-ever" homes. Jimmy and Heart came to the shelter from a hoarding situation. They are playful felines who would be great adopted as a pair or solo.

If you'd like to adopt, and not shop, or if you have a feral cat situation and would like to seek advice from professionals, reach out to the Huntingdon County Humane Society today.