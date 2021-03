Looking for a low-maintenance kitty that loves to lounge around and look up at you with the most piercing green eyes? Look no further than Connie at Mending Hearts Animal Rescue!

She’s been at the shelter for a few years. Shelter volunteer JoEllen Troxell says she thinks Connie keeps getting overlooked because of her relaxed disposition — but it’s time to find this fur-baby a fur-ever home! Could it be yours?